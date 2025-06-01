accueil
name :
Freedom Wars Remastered
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Dimps
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
minx
dormir13hparjour
Freedom Wars Remastered sort cette semaine
J'hésite.
Édition physique réservée aux territoires asiatiques.
Namco
tags :
steam
ps5
switch
posted the 01/06/2025 at 02:12 PM by
dormir13hparjour
comments (
6
)
solarr
posted
the 01/06/2025 at 02:26 PM
Argent facile, n'hésite pas, évite
liberty
posted
the 01/06/2025 at 02:46 PM
Je l'ai squatté sur PS VITA où on avait une vrai communautés sur le jeu, ou on s'entraîdait... J'espère qu'il y aura encore une communauté sur cette version où les joueurs s'entraideront pour vaincre les plus difficiles ennemies
nyght
posted
the 01/06/2025 at 03:03 PM
guiguif
posted
the 01/06/2025 at 03:20 PM
Deja pas dingue dingue sur Vita, alors aujourd’hui…
dono56
posted
the 01/06/2025 at 03:38 PM
Une sortie physique va avoir lieu en Asie, mais est-ce prévu en occident ?
5120x2880
posted
the 01/06/2025 at 04:06 PM
Ça me fait penser à God Eater, c'est atroce
