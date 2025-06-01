profile
Freedom Wars Remastered
name : Freedom Wars Remastered
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Dimps
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
profile
dormir13hparjour
dormir13hparjour
Freedom Wars Remastered sort cette semaine
J'hésite.



Édition physique réservée aux territoires asiatiques.
Namco
    tags : steam ps5 switch
    nyght
    posted the 01/06/2025 at 02:12 PM by dormir13hparjour
    comments (6)
    solarr posted the 01/06/2025 at 02:26 PM
    Argent facile, n'hésite pas, évite
    liberty posted the 01/06/2025 at 02:46 PM
    Je l'ai squatté sur PS VITA où on avait une vrai communautés sur le jeu, ou on s'entraîdait... J'espère qu'il y aura encore une communauté sur cette version où les joueurs s'entraideront pour vaincre les plus difficiles ennemies
    nyght posted the 01/06/2025 at 03:03 PM
    guiguif posted the 01/06/2025 at 03:20 PM
    Deja pas dingue dingue sur Vita, alors aujourd’hui…
    dono56 posted the 01/06/2025 at 03:38 PM
    Une sortie physique va avoir lieu en Asie, mais est-ce prévu en occident ?
    5120x2880 posted the 01/06/2025 at 04:06 PM
    Ça me fait penser à God Eater, c'est atroce
