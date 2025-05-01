profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 5418
visites since opening : 8833512
nicolasgourry > blog
all
C'est repartie...il y a de quoi jouer en Janvier 2025



Date : 7 Janvier I PS5/PS4/Switch



Date : 16 Janvier I PC/PS5/PS4/Switch/XOne/XSX|S


Date : 16 Janvier I PC/Switch


Date : 16 Janvier I Switch



Date : 17 Janvier I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 22 Janvier I PC/PS5/PS4/Switch/XSX|S



Date : 28 Janvier I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX|S/XOne/Switch


Date : 28 Janvier I PC/PS5/XSX|S



Date 29 Janvier I PC/XSXIS



Date : 30 Janvier I PC/PS5/PS4/Switch


Date : 30 Janvier I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX|S/XOne



Date : 31 Janvier I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch


Il manque peut-être Le gros titre du mois de Janvier, mais il y a de quoi faire
    posted the 01/05/2025 at 11:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    yukilin posted the 01/05/2025 at 11:24 AM
    Pour ma part ça sera sûrement : Ender Magnolia et Eternal Strands en janvier.

    Peut être plus tard Blade Chimera et Tales if Iron 2 (faut déjà que je finisse le premier)
    kakazu posted the 01/05/2025 at 11:43 AM
    J'attends uniquement spiderman 2 ce mois ci
    tripy73 posted the 01/05/2025 at 11:46 AM
    Tu as oublié Sniper Elite Résistance
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/05/2025 at 11:57 AM
    tripy73 et voilà
    snave posted the 01/05/2025 at 12:02 PM
    Ça sera pour moi Tales of Grace et Eternal Strands en Janvier, et à voir Ender Magnolia.
    avan posted the 01/05/2025 at 12:18 PM
    DC country returns pour ma part.
    volran posted the 01/05/2025 at 12:29 PM
    Tales of Graces et FF rebirth sur PC pour ce début d'année
    marchale posted the 01/05/2025 at 12:43 PM
    Il y a aussi assetto corsa evo et spiderman 2 sur pc
    hatwa posted the 01/05/2025 at 12:57 PM
    DKC4... Ya des nouveaux niveaux en plus de ceux de la 3ds?
    guiguif posted the 01/05/2025 at 01:14 PM
    Rien pour moi avant fin Mars
    kadaj68800 posted the 01/05/2025 at 01:16 PM
    Eternal Strands m'intrigue beaucoup !
    sonilka posted the 01/05/2025 at 01:40 PM
    hatwa il me semble que le jeu ne propose rien de plus. Il se paye meme le luxe d'être passablement feignant sur le travail visuel.
    sylphide posted the 01/05/2025 at 01:41 PM
    C'est quand même étonnant de ce dire que 8 jeux sur 11 sont compatible Switch et 6 jeux sur 11 sont compatible Switch et Ps5...

    Tales of Graces remastered et Phantom Brave, forcement les Rpg.
    nyght posted the 01/05/2025 at 01:59 PM
    j'attends dynasty warriors origin
    ender magnolia
    blade chimera
    spiderman 2 pc
    ff7 remake part 2 PC
