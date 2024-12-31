profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
solarr
7
Likes
Likers
solarr
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 149
visites since opening : 293098
solarr > blog
Bon Annus Mirabilis


Et une année 2025 prometteuse en jeux sur nos supports préférés.

Mes voeux : que la santé et un peu de légèreté soient nos meilleurs amis pour une société moins stressante.
moi - moi
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/31/2024 at 10:58 PM by solarr
    comments (2)
    solarr posted the 12/31/2024 at 11:13 PM
    Nouvelle année, nouveau Windows. Ca change la vie.
    ducknsexe posted the 01/01/2025 at 12:19 AM
    La switch mini
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo