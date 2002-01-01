profile
Escape From Monkey Island
name : Escape From Monkey Island
platform : PC
editor : LucasArts Entertainment
developer : LucasArts Entertainment
genre : Aventure
european release date : 01/01/2002
us release date : 01/01/2002
other versions : PlayStation 2
official website : http://www.lucasarts.com/products/monkey4/index_ie.html
L'Antre de Mea: Escape From Monkey Island (2000)
Jeux Multiplateformes


Pour célébrer les bientôt 25 ans du jeu, je reviens sur le canard boiteux de la saga des Monkey Island !
Joyeuses fêtes !



    posted the 12/25/2024 at 01:12 PM by sora78
