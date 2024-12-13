profile
shanks
161
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1770
visites since opening : 5010517
shanks > blog
all
Okami & Onimusha : des promos en attendant les suites
Jeux Video




-50% sur les deux, tous supports.

Okami HD pour 4,99€ sur PC, Xbox et Switch
Onimusha HD pour 9,99€ sur PC, PS, Xbox et Switch

(pour x raison, la promo PS de Okami HD n'est pas encore proposée)


Donnez leur de l'argent, je veux mon Dino Crisis Remake
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    tripy73
    posted the 12/13/2024 at 09:25 PM by shanks
    comments (1)
    tripy73 posted the 12/13/2024 at 09:31 PM
    Merci pour l'info, j'ia déjà Okami HD, mais je vais en profiter pour prendre Onimusha.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo