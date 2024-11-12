accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5395
5395
visites since opening :
8778142
8778142
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[Switch] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD / Overview
Date : 16 Janvier 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NxX2mOanmU
posted the 12/11/2024 at 01:25 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
giru
posted
the 12/11/2024 at 01:31 PM
Quand même triste de se taper un portage du jeu 3DS plutôt que Wii... Ils auraient pu prendre la peine d'au moins restaurer tous les effets graphiques manquants. Après ça restera un excellent jeu, mais dommage que cette version soit sous certains aspects inférieure à l'original.
Ils auraient tellement du demander à Retro Studios de s'en occuper plutôt que Forever Entertainment... mais bon, ils sont déjà bien occupés avec Metroid Prime 4.
5120x2880
posted
the 12/11/2024 at 02:54 PM
giru
Je suis sur le cul, en réalité ils auraient du utiliser Tropical Freeze comme base, mais là c'est même pas pas au niveau de la version Wii, dommage car le jeu est une tuerie.
Ils auraient tellement du demander à Retro Studios de s'en occuper plutôt que Forever Entertainment... mais bon, ils sont déjà bien occupés avec Metroid Prime 4.