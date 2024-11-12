profile
[Switch] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD / Overview




Date : 16 Janvier 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NxX2mOanmU
    posted the 12/11/2024 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    giru posted the 12/11/2024 at 01:31 PM
    Quand même triste de se taper un portage du jeu 3DS plutôt que Wii... Ils auraient pu prendre la peine d'au moins restaurer tous les effets graphiques manquants. Après ça restera un excellent jeu, mais dommage que cette version soit sous certains aspects inférieure à l'original.

    Ils auraient tellement du demander à Retro Studios de s'en occuper plutôt que Forever Entertainment... mais bon, ils sont déjà bien occupés avec Metroid Prime 4.
    5120x2880 posted the 12/11/2024 at 02:54 PM
    giru Je suis sur le cul, en réalité ils auraient du utiliser Tropical Freeze comme base, mais là c'est même pas pas au niveau de la version Wii, dommage car le jeu est une tuerie.
