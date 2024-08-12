profile
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs Gameplay / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo du Meilleurs Gameplay.


5) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / 4 Points


5) Super Mario Odyssey / 4 Points


5) Hollow Knight / 4 Points


5) Resident Evil 4 remake / 4 Points


4) Portal 2 / 5 Points


3) Returnal / 7 Points


2) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain / 9 Points


1) Sekiro / 10 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, avec 3 points
Baldur's Gate 3 / Ninja Gaiden 2 / Bayonetta 1 / Vanquish / Elden Ring / Bloodborne / Metal Gear Rising Revengeance / Hades / Nioh 2.


Merci aux 33 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tous les jeux avec leur point respectif
    posted the 12/08/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    akiru posted the 12/08/2024 at 07:03 PM
    Sekiro premier haha. Le niveau du site.
    thelastone posted the 12/08/2024 at 07:18 PM
    J'ai vu breath of the wild et mgs j'ai explosé de rire le gameplay de ces deux jeux et juste chiant et pas du tout ergonomique
    akiru posted the 12/08/2024 at 07:20 PM
    thelastone MGS V est totalement ergonomique.
    xhander posted the 12/08/2024 at 07:28 PM
    thelastone MSG V a été critiqué sur pas mal de point mais pas au sujet du gameplay, bien au contraire.
    marchand2sable posted the 12/08/2024 at 07:32 PM
    Sekiro
    soulfull posted the 12/08/2024 at 07:41 PM
    Bien content pour Sekiro et Returnal.

    Par contre MgsV, j'ai pas trouvé le gameplay mémorable alors que je suis fan de base.On en fait le tour avant la moitié du jeu et les interrogations sont trés chiantes.

    Hollow knight ,vous me motivez à le commencer.
