« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs Gameplay / Gamekyo
Top 5 Gamekyo du
Meilleurs Gameplay
.
5) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / 4 Points
5) Super Mario Odyssey / 4 Points
5) Hollow Knight / 4 Points
5) Resident Evil 4 remake / 4 Points
4) Portal 2 / 5 Points
3) Returnal / 7 Points
2) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain / 9 Points
1) Sekiro / 10 Points
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mention honorable, avec 3 points
Baldur's Gate 3 / Ninja Gaiden 2 / Bayonetta 1 / Vanquish / Elden Ring / Bloodborne / Metal Gear Rising Revengeance / Hades / Nioh 2.
Merci aux 33 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Tous les jeux avec leur point respectif
posted the 12/08/2024 at 07:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
akiru
posted
the 12/08/2024 at 07:03 PM
Sekiro premier haha. Le niveau du site.
thelastone
posted
the 12/08/2024 at 07:18 PM
J'ai vu breath of the wild et mgs j'ai explosé de rire le gameplay de ces deux jeux et juste chiant et pas du tout ergonomique
akiru
posted
the 12/08/2024 at 07:20 PM
thelastone
MGS V est totalement ergonomique.
xhander
posted
the 12/08/2024 at 07:28 PM
thelastone
MSG V a été critiqué sur pas mal de point mais pas au sujet du gameplay, bien au contraire.
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/08/2024 at 07:32 PM
Sekiro
soulfull
posted
the 12/08/2024 at 07:41 PM
Bien content pour Sekiro et Returnal.
Par contre MgsV, j'ai pas trouvé le gameplay mémorable alors que je suis fan de base.On en fait le tour avant la moitié du jeu et les interrogations sont trés chiantes.
Hollow knight ,vous me motivez à le commencer.
