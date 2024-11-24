accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
jenicris
articles : 1722
1722
visites since opening : 3879663
3879663
jenicris
> blog
Le marketing "this is an Xbox" apparait dans la rue
Mon nouveau laptop est donc une Xbox
https://x.com/tomwarren/status/1858193025261805585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1858193025261805585%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
posted the 11/24/2024 at 12:58 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (2)
2
)
tripy73
posted
the 11/24/2024 at 01:12 PM
J'ai vu pas mal de pub du genre sur le net aussi, avant les vidéo Youtube, sur X et sur d'autres sites, comme quoi le changement de lead de l'équipe marketing commence déjà à ce faire sentir.
Car il était temps qu'ils fassent enfin de la comm et qu'ils fassent comprendre que Xbox c'est avant tout un écosystème et pas juste une console de salon. Reste à voir si ce pari qu'ils ont engagé depuis quelques années finira par payant
keiku
posted
the 11/24/2024 at 01:12 PM
C'est une publicité un peu trompeuse quand même
Car il était temps qu'ils fassent enfin de la comm et qu'ils fassent comprendre que Xbox c'est avant tout un écosystème et pas juste une console de salon. Reste à voir si ce pari qu'ils ont engagé depuis quelques années finira par payant