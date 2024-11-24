profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
jenicris
79
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1722
visites since opening : 3879663
jenicris > blog
Le marketing "this is an Xbox" apparait dans la rue


Mon nouveau laptop est donc une Xbox

https://x.com/tomwarren/status/1858193025261805585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1858193025261805585%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/24/2024 at 12:58 PM by jenicris
    comments (2)
    tripy73 posted the 11/24/2024 at 01:12 PM
    J'ai vu pas mal de pub du genre sur le net aussi, avant les vidéo Youtube, sur X et sur d'autres sites, comme quoi le changement de lead de l'équipe marketing commence déjà à ce faire sentir.

    Car il était temps qu'ils fassent enfin de la comm et qu'ils fassent comprendre que Xbox c'est avant tout un écosystème et pas juste une console de salon. Reste à voir si ce pari qu'ils ont engagé depuis quelques années finira par payant
    keiku posted the 11/24/2024 at 01:12 PM
    C'est une publicité un peu trompeuse quand même
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo