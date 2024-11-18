Bonjour à tous !



Le DK Rap est disponible en version réenregistrée en Vynile et CD chez Materia Store. De quoi se replonger dans de vieux souvenirs !



https://materia.store/collections/rare-treats-donkey-kong-64-revisited



[Intro]

He-he-here we go!



So they're finally here, performing for you

If you know the words, you can join in too

Put your hands together, if you want to clap

As we take you through this monkey rap!

Huh!



[Chorus]

DK

Donkey Kong!



[Verse 1]

He's the leader of the bunch, you know him well

He's finally back to kick some tail

His coconut gun can fire in spurts

If he shoots ya, it's gonna hurt!

He's bigger, faster, and stronger too

He's the first member of the DK crew!

Huh!



[Chorus]

DK

Donkey Kong!

DK

Donkey Kong is here!

[Verse 2]

This Kong's got style, so listen up dudes

She can shrink in size, to suit her mood

She's quick and nimble when she needs to be

She can float through the air and climb up trees!

If you choose her, you'll not choose wrong

With a skip and a hop, she's one cool Kong!

Huh!



[Chorus]

DK

Donkey Kong!



[Verse 3]

He has no style, he has no grace

Th-this Kong has a funny face

He can handstand when he needs to

And stretch his arms out, just for you

Inflate himself just like a balloon

This crazy Kong just digs this tune!

Huh!



[Chorus]

DK

Donkey Kong!

DK

Donkey Kong is here!

[Verse 4]

He's back again and about time too

And this time he's in the mood

He can fly real high with his jetpack on

With his pistols out, he's one tough Kong!

He'll make you smile when he plays his tune

But Kremlings beware 'cause he's after you!

Huh!



[Chorus]

DK

Donkey Kong!

Huh!



[Verse 5]

Finally, he's here for you

It's the last member of the DK crew!

This Kong's so strong, it isn't funny

Can make a Kremling cry out for mummy

Can pick up a boulder with relative ease

Makes crushing rocks seem such a breeze

He may move slow, he can't jump high

But this Kong's one hell of a guy!



[Skit]

C'mon Cranky, take it to the fridge!

[Outro]

Walnuts, peanuts, pineapple smells

Grapes, melons, oranges and coconut shells

Aww yeah!

Walnuts, peanuts, pineapple smells

Grapes, melons, oranges and coconut shells

Aww yeah!