Bonjour à tous !
Le DK Rap est disponible en version réenregistrée en Vynile et CD chez Materia Store. De quoi se replonger dans de vieux souvenirs !
https://materia.store/collections/rare-treats-donkey-kong-64-revisited
[Intro]
He-he-here we go!
So they're finally here, performing for you
If you know the words, you can join in too
Put your hands together, if you want to clap
As we take you through this monkey rap!
Huh!
[Chorus]
DK
Donkey Kong!
[Verse 1]
He's the leader of the bunch, you know him well
He's finally back to kick some tail
His coconut gun can fire in spurts
If he shoots ya, it's gonna hurt!
He's bigger, faster, and stronger too
He's the first member of the DK crew!
Huh!
[Chorus]
DK
Donkey Kong!
DK
Donkey Kong is here!
[Verse 2]
This Kong's got style, so listen up dudes
She can shrink in size, to suit her mood
She's quick and nimble when she needs to be
She can float through the air and climb up trees!
If you choose her, you'll not choose wrong
With a skip and a hop, she's one cool Kong!
Huh!
[Chorus]
DK
Donkey Kong!
[Verse 3]
He has no style, he has no grace
Th-this Kong has a funny face
He can handstand when he needs to
And stretch his arms out, just for you
Inflate himself just like a balloon
This crazy Kong just digs this tune!
Huh!
[Chorus]
DK
Donkey Kong!
DK
Donkey Kong is here!
[Verse 4]
He's back again and about time too
And this time he's in the mood
He can fly real high with his jetpack on
With his pistols out, he's one tough Kong!
He'll make you smile when he plays his tune
But Kremlings beware 'cause he's after you!
Huh!
[Chorus]
DK
Donkey Kong!
Huh!
[Verse 5]
Finally, he's here for you
It's the last member of the DK crew!
This Kong's so strong, it isn't funny
Can make a Kremling cry out for mummy
Can pick up a boulder with relative ease
Makes crushing rocks seem such a breeze
He may move slow, he can't jump high
But this Kong's one hell of a guy!
[Skit]
C'mon Cranky, take it to the fridge!
[Outro]
Walnuts, peanuts, pineapple smells
Grapes, melons, oranges and coconut shells
Aww yeah!
Walnuts, peanuts, pineapple smells
Grapes, melons, oranges and coconut shells
Aww yeah!
posted the 11/18/2024 at 03:01 PM by suzukube