profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Que devient...
... Hi fi rush en physique sur ps5 ?
Limited run devait s'en charger, mais toujours rien,
Si quelqu'un a des infos...
posted the 11/16/2024 at 02:00 PM by tlj
tlj
comments (3)
3
)
guiguif
posted
the 11/16/2024 at 02:06 PM
Vu que les droits de la licence sont tombés dans les mains de Krafton, soit c'est annulé (et c'est Krafton qui l’éditeront peut-être eux même), soit c'est repoussé.
tlj
posted
the 11/16/2024 at 02:14 PM
Merci pour l'info
masharu
posted
the 11/16/2024 at 02:15 PM
Dingue que dans un laps de temps assez court on a eu un Microsoft qui fait le portage chez PlayStation puis fait fermer le studio, avant finalement d'accepter l'offre des coréens. Je ne sais pas si des gens réalisent ce qui s'est passé.
