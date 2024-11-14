profile
South of Midnight
name : South of Midnight
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Xbox Game Studios
developer : Compulsion Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
sion > blog
Petit interview par JVM sur South of Midnight
J’espère qu'il sortira maximum au printemps 2025.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3vD2mHwcJI&t=6s
    posted the 11/14/2024 at 06:44 PM by sion
    comments (2)
    skuldleif posted the 11/14/2024 at 07:05 PM
    sion a priori t'a bonne chance qu'il sorte en avril (ou mai)
    https://x.com/IdleSlothVGT/status/1856373847496233124
    sion posted the 11/14/2024 at 08:53 PM
    ha ca serait parfait.
