Petit interview par JVM sur South of Midnight
J’espère qu'il sortira maximum au printemps 2025.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3vD2mHwcJI&t=6s
posted the 11/14/2024 at 06:44 PM by sion
sion
comments (2)
2
)
skuldleif
posted
the 11/14/2024 at 07:05 PM
sion
a priori t'a bonne chance qu'il sorte en avril (ou mai)
https://x.com/IdleSlothVGT/status/1856373847496233124
sion
posted
the 11/14/2024 at 08:53 PM
ha ca serait parfait.
https://x.com/IdleSlothVGT/status/1856373847496233124