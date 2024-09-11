profile
Knight of the Zodiac, pire que DB Evolution ?
Avec un sens du timing incroyable, c'est le propos de la nouvelle vidéo du Chef Otaku.

Bon visionnage à tous !


    tags : lol knight of the zodiac
    posted the 11/09/2024 at 09:06 PM by mercure7
    comments (4)
    testament posted the 11/09/2024 at 09:31 PM
    je vais finir par le dl comme un sale pirate = mon avis compte pas, c'est un grand fan qu'il l'a dit
    mercure7 posted the 11/09/2024 at 09:40 PM
    testament Un grand fan ? Le PLUS GRAND fan même !
    mercure7 posted the 11/09/2024 at 09:41 PM
    Cette vidéo suffit, ça détaille quasiment scène à scène, et là au moins, c'est amusant.

    Crois moi . . . Perds pas ton temps avec cette immondice
    keiku posted the 11/09/2024 at 09:47 PM
    knight of cosmos le film
