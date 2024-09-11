accueil
mercure7
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
trafalgar
,
smartcrush
,
samanosuke31
,
testament
,
odv78
,
ninja17
,
barberousse
,
marchand2sable
,
opthomas
,
raph64
,
eldren
,
jozen15
,
libanais
,
sujetdelta
,
kurosama
,
minx
,
biboys
,
docteurdeggman
,
spawnini
,
ropstar
,
ghouledheleter
mercure7
mercure7
> blog
Knight of the Zodiac, pire que DB Evolution ?
Avec un sens du
timing
incroyable, c'est le propos de la nouvelle vidéo du Chef Otaku.
Bon visionnage à tous !
lol
knight of the zodiac
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/09/2024 at 09:06 PM by
mercure7
comments (
4
)
testament
posted
the 11/09/2024 at 09:31 PM
je vais finir par le dl comme un sale pirate = mon avis compte pas, c'est un grand fan qu'il l'a dit
mercure7
posted
the 11/09/2024 at 09:40 PM
testament
Un grand fan ? Le PLUS GRAND fan même !
mercure7
posted
the 11/09/2024 at 09:41 PM
Cette vidéo suffit, ça détaille quasiment scène à scène, et là au moins, c'est amusant.
Crois moi . . . Perds pas ton temps avec cette immondice
keiku
posted
the 11/09/2024 at 09:47 PM
knight of cosmos le film
Crois moi . . . Perds pas ton temps avec cette immondice