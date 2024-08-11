profile
PS5 Pro : l'arnaque (pas moi qui le dit hein)
Bonjour,



Au revoir.
youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IblEkKvsRk
    posted the 11/08/2024 at 12:20 AM by solarr
    solarr posted the 11/08/2024 at 12:20 AM
    Mais pour ceux qui ont déjà une PS5, je l'pense.
    kratoszeus posted the 11/08/2024 at 12:26 AM
    non tu informes pas, tu fais du bashing h24. Y a une difference
    solarr posted the 11/08/2024 at 12:28 AM
    kratoszeus non, j'informe et si la réalité ne vous plait pas, je suis désolé pour vous.

    J'aime bien la PS5 Pro, je n'ai rien contre le produit, mais contre les mensonges pour la vendre, le tarif etc...
