kratoszeus
> blog
Take Two confirme de nouveau que GTA 6 sortira en automne 2025
Suite aux rapports financiers trimestriels, Take Two confirme une nouvelle fois la sortie de GTA 6 pour l'automne 2025.
squall06
posted
the 11/06/2024 at 09:41 PM
Allez dans un an on sera servis !
joegillian
posted
the 11/06/2024 at 09:48 PM
suzukube
posted
the 11/06/2024 at 09:52 PM
Parfait, d'ici là la PS5 pro aura augmentée de 50 €
