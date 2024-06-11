profile
Take Two confirme de nouveau que GTA 6 sortira en automne 2025
Suite aux rapports financiers trimestriels, Take Two confirme une nouvelle fois la sortie de GTA 6 pour l'automne 2025.


x - https://x.com/geoffkeighley/status/1854272001780625671
    posted the 11/06/2024 at 09:39 PM by kratoszeus
    comments (3)
    squall06 posted the 11/06/2024 at 09:41 PM
    Allez dans un an on sera servis !
    joegillian posted the 11/06/2024 at 09:48 PM
    suzukube posted the 11/06/2024 at 09:52 PM
    Parfait, d'ici là la PS5 pro aura augmentée de 50 €
