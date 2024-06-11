profile
Jeux Vidéo
PS5 Pro / PS5 : comparatif Rapidité Chauffe - Graphisme
C'est parti.

youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvCFGDPcaaY
    posted the 11/06/2024 at 05:32 PM by solarr
    comments (10)
    ouken posted the 11/06/2024 at 05:40 PM
    cheynsu posted the 11/06/2024 at 05:47 PM
    C'est quoi ce testeur a deux balles sérieux
    mibugishiden posted the 11/06/2024 at 05:53 PM
    Les jeux deja sortis ils sont deja PS5Pro friendly ou pas ? Ou c'est des maj à venir ?
    solarr posted the 11/06/2024 at 06:00 PM
    mibugishiden il y aura des maj à venir.
    mibugishiden posted the 11/06/2024 at 06:04 PM
    solarr donc la tester la actuellement ca sert à rien non ?
    richterbelmont posted the 11/06/2024 at 06:06 PM
    mibugishiden
    Il y a déjà autour de 80 jeux qui ont eu leur patch pro
    mibugishiden posted the 11/06/2024 at 06:08 PM
    richterbelmont il sont deja dispo la aujourd'hui ?
    skk posted the 11/06/2024 at 06:23 PM
    Est ce que j ai envie de voir une video quand je viens sur un blob? Bof ..
    kurosu posted the 11/06/2024 at 06:24 PM
    mibugishiden tous les jeux bénéficient du boost de la PS5 pro, certains auront des patch spécifiques pour les jeux marqués enhanced
    richterbelmont posted the 11/06/2024 at 06:28 PM
    mibugishiden
    Pour la plupart oui (apparemment pas gt7), dans la vidéo de l'article le Spider-Man est patché
