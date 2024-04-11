profile
Nintendo
72
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
obi69
26
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1064
visites since opening : 1613958
obi69 > blog
all
Minish Cap a 20 ans


The Legend of Zelda - The Minish Cap : 20 ans déjà !

Jeu incontournable sur GBA, ce Zelda a gagné avec le temps davantage de reconnaissance pour son univers coloré et son aventure rafraichissante.
Lire des avis sur le jeu - https://www.gameforever.fr/the-legend-of-zelda-the-minish-cap-4823.php
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    famimax
    posted the 11/04/2024 at 05:57 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 11/04/2024 at 06:01 PM
    Pour moi c'est l'un des meilleurs épisodes, bien que méconnu et tellement mieux que le Link's Awakening
    legend83 posted the 11/04/2024 at 06:02 PM
    Ah... C'est bien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo