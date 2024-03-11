profile
Sortie cette semaine : M.L : E.F / M.S.T



M.L : E.F
1) Day One
2) J’achèterais plus tard
3) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4) Un jeu que j’achèterais pas

http://www.pixule.com/563047078156_mario--luigi--lpope-fraternelle.html



M.S.T
1) Day One
2) Je jouerais avec le Gamepass
3) J’achèterais plus tard
4) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
5) Un jeu que j’achèterais pas

http://www.pixule.com/563047189453_metal-slug-tactics.html

PS : MST n'est pas un jeu sur les maladies sexuellement transmissibles
    posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    zekk posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:04 PM
    5
    3
    fiveagainstone posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:08 PM
    1 et 3 c'est à dire quand il sera dispo en boite
    famimax posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:47 PM
    M&L peut etre plus tard
    Et le truc Metal Slug je testerais sur le GP
    olimar59 posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:07 PM
    1 et 5
    roivas posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:29 PM
    M&L: 5, ca fait l'objet d'un cadeau pour noël XD
