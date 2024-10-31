profile
Dragon Quest III HD-2D
4
Likers
name : Dragon Quest III HD-2D
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
18
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 653
visites since opening : 1290109
yanssou > blog
all
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake : Trailer de lancement




Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake est attendu le 14 novembre prochain sur Xbox Series , Switch , PlayStation 4 / 5 et PC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FoElhYd1Jc&ab_channel=%E3%82%B9%E3%82%AF%E3%82%A6%E3%82%A7%E3%82%A2%E3%83%BB%E3%82%A8%E3%83%8B%E3%83%83%E3%82%AF%E3%82%B9
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    cladstrife59, roivas
    posted the 10/31/2024 at 10:24 PM by yanssou
    comments (8)
    roivas posted the 10/31/2024 at 10:30 PM
    Y'a qd même une version Switch au passage ^^; Je suis pas décidé de si je prend sur Switch ou PC :s
    yanssou posted the 10/31/2024 at 10:32 PM
    roivas corrigé merci je l'avais oublié. Pour ma part pc sur ma deck.
    roivas posted the 10/31/2024 at 10:34 PM
    yanssou si j'vais la deck oled j'aurais pas hésité du coup ^^
    yanssou posted the 10/31/2024 at 10:35 PM
    roivas le rendu va être magnifique dessus
    yukilin posted the 10/31/2024 at 10:36 PM
    Il vaut le coup cet opus? J'ai fait très peu de Dragon Quest
    guiguif posted the 10/31/2024 at 10:45 PM
    Verrais a 20 balles
    testament posted the 10/31/2024 at 11:18 PM
    GOTY, oui laisse moi, t'as bien lu
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/31/2024 at 11:34 PM
    déjà precommandé, il viendra clore l'année parfaitement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo