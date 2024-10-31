accueil
name :
Dragon Quest III HD-2D
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake : Trailer de lancement
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake est attendu le 14 novembre prochain sur Xbox Series , Switch , PlayStation 4 / 5 et PC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FoElhYd1Jc&ab_channel=%E3%82%B9%E3%82%AF%E3%82%A6%E3%82%A7%E3%82%A2%E3%83%BB%E3%82%A8%E3%83%8B%E3%83%83%E3%82%AF%E3%82%B9
posted the 10/31/2024 at 10:24 PM by
yanssou
comments (
8
)
roivas
posted
the 10/31/2024 at 10:30 PM
Y'a qd même une version Switch au passage ^^; Je suis pas décidé de si je prend sur Switch ou PC :s
yanssou
posted
the 10/31/2024 at 10:32 PM
roivas
corrigé merci je l'avais oublié. Pour ma part pc sur ma deck.
roivas
posted
the 10/31/2024 at 10:34 PM
yanssou
si j'vais la deck oled j'aurais pas hésité du coup ^^
yanssou
posted
the 10/31/2024 at 10:35 PM
roivas
le rendu va être magnifique dessus
yukilin
posted
the 10/31/2024 at 10:36 PM
Il vaut le coup cet opus? J'ai fait très peu de Dragon Quest
guiguif
posted
the 10/31/2024 at 10:45 PM
Verrais a 20 balles
testament
posted
the 10/31/2024 at 11:18 PM
GOTY, oui laisse moi, t'as bien lu
cladstrife59
posted
the 10/31/2024 at 11:34 PM
déjà precommandé, il viendra clore l'année parfaitement
