Donc déjà plus de 80 jeux qui vont être upgradés d'ici le lancement soit quasiment le double de la PS4 Pro en son temps. Pour rappel les développeurs n'ont aucune obligation de patcher les jeux sortis avant le lancement de la PS5 Pro.Donc déjà plus de 80 jeux qui vont être upgradés d'ici le lancement soit quasiment le double de la PS4 Pro en son temps.

Total: 84Alan Wake 2AlbatrozApex LegendsAssassin’s Creed ShadowsBad CheeseBaldur's Gate 3The Callisto ProtocolThe Crew MotorfestDead Island 2Dead Rising Deluxe RemasterDemon’s SoulsDiablo IVDragon Age: The VeilguardDragon’s Dogma 2Dwarf JourneyDynasty Warriors: OriginsEA Sports College Football 25EA Sports FC 25Elemental War ClashEmpire of the AntsEnlistedEverspace 2F1 24Fears to Fathom: Ironbark LookoutFinal Fantasy VII RebirthThe FinalsThe First DescendantFortniteGod of War RagnarökGran Turismo 7Helldivers 2Hitman World of AssassinationHogwarts LegacyHorizon Zero Dawn RemasteredHorizon Forbidden WestThe Last of Us Part IThe Last of Us Part II RemasteredLies of PLike a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in HawaiiLords of the FallenMadden NFL 25Marvel RivalsMetal Gear Solid Delta: Snake EaterThe Midnight Town Stories: Adam's DiaryMonster Hunter WildsMortal Kombat 1My Little UniverseNaraka: BladepointNo Man’s SkyOutbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic SplitPlanet Coaster 2Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025Promise Mascot AgencyQuantum ErrorRatchet & Clank: Rift Apart[Redacted]Resident Evil 4Resident Evil VillageRetrievalRise of the RoninRogue FlightSlitterheadSmells Like a MushroomSpider-Man RemasteredSpider-Man Miles MoralesSpider-Man 2Spine: This is Gun FuStar Wars Jedi: SurvivorStar Wars OutlawsStellar BladeTest Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTowers of AghasbaTruck Driver: The American DreamUFC 5Unreal KingdomsUntil DawnWarframeWar ThunderWolverineWorld of Warships: LegendsPSVR2 Games:Arken AgecyubeVRKayak VR MirageSubside