Pour rappel les développeurs n'ont aucune obligation de patcher les jeux sortis avant le lancement de la PS5 Pro.
Donc déjà plus de 80 jeux qui vont être upgradés d'ici le lancement soit quasiment le double de la PS4 Pro en son temps.
Total: 84
Alan Wake 2
Albatroz
Apex Legends
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Bad Cheese
Baldur's Gate 3
The Callisto Protocol
The Crew Motorfest
Dead Island 2
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
Demon’s Souls
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dwarf Journey
Dynasty Warriors: Origins
EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports FC 25
Elemental War Clash
Empire of the Ants
Enlisted
Everspace 2
F1 24
Fears to Fathom: Ironbark Lookout
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
The Finals
The First Descendant
Fortnite
God of War Ragnarök
Gran Turismo 7
Helldivers 2
Hitman World of Assassination
Hogwarts Legacy
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Horizon Forbidden West
The Last of Us Part I
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Lies of P
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Lords of the Fallen
Madden NFL 25
Marvel Rivals
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary
Monster Hunter Wilds
Mortal Kombat 1
My Little Universe
Naraka: Bladepoint
No Man’s Sky
Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split
Planet Coaster 2
Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
Promise Mascot Agency
Quantum Error
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
[Redacted]
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil Village
Retrieval
Rise of the Ronin
Rogue Flight
Slitterhead
Smells Like a Mushroom
Spider-Man Remastered
Spider-Man Miles Morales
Spider-Man 2
Spine: This is Gun Fu
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Outlaws
Stellar Blade
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
Towers of Aghasba
Truck Driver: The American Dream
UFC 5
Unreal Kingdoms
Until Dawn
Warframe
War Thunder
Wolverine
World of Warships: Legends
PSVR2 Games:
Arken Age
cyubeVR
Kayak VR Mirage
Subside