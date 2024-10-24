profile
all
Croc Legend of the Gobbos: Official Trailer
Le retour qu'on attendait tous.
Sortie toujours prevue cette année sur PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch et PC (GOG).

    adamjensen, plistter, tynokarts, escobar, marchand2sable, victornewman
    posted the 10/24/2024 at 06:28 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    adamjensen posted the 10/24/2024 at 06:36 PM
    Ca a l'air pas trop mal.
    plistter posted the 10/24/2024 at 06:37 PM
    YAZOO !!
    negan posted the 10/24/2024 at 06:37 PM
    En vrai je suis tellement content de ce retour
    losz posted the 10/24/2024 at 06:43 PM
    Au moins c'est plus la jouabilité tank, dommage de pas avoir inclus le 2, day one quand même.
    skk posted the 10/24/2024 at 07:00 PM
    Le Mario et Kazooie du pauvre.
    playstation2008 posted the 10/24/2024 at 07:13 PM
    On valide !
    marchand2sable posted the 10/24/2024 at 07:28 PM
    Tellement de souvenirs sur ce petit jeu.
    osiris67 posted the 10/24/2024 at 07:39 PM
    Si jdis pas de conneries c est des anglais U avait bossé sur le moteur Mario 64, qui se sont fait viré par Nintendo et qui sont retournés faire Croc sur ps1.
    gasmok2 posted the 10/24/2024 at 07:45 PM
    osiris67
    C'est les mec d'argonaut studios, qui avait créer le superFX de la SNES qui sont a l'origine de ce jeu.
    Croc devait être à la base un jeu Yoshi, qui a été retoqué par Nintendo
    osiris67 posted the 10/24/2024 at 07:54 PM
    Ouai par contre Nintendo c est bien gardé d'utiliser leur taf pour m64.
