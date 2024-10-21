profile
Romancing SaGa 2 Remake: Overwiew Trailer
Square-Enix lache un overview trailer pour son remake de Romancing Saga 2 qui sortira en fin de semaine.
On lui souhaite bonne chance.

    posted the 10/21/2024 at 07:16 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    zekk posted the 10/21/2024 at 07:28 PM
    même s'il bide, j'ai hâte d'y jouer
    yukilin posted the 10/21/2024 at 07:30 PM
    J'ai trouvé la démo sympa.
    Ceci dit, je pense faire l'impasse sur le jeu. Je pense que sur le long terme, ça ne va pas m'intéresser (je connais assez l'original)
    liberty posted the 10/21/2024 at 07:43 PM
    zekk J'espère qu'il ne bidera pas. Quand un jeu d'une série bide, la série s'endort durant des dizaines d'années où disparaît... J'espère que les ventes permettront la production d'un autre JRPG chez Square. Au pire je lui souhaite d'être rentable avec le temps, les promos....
    kalas28 posted the 10/21/2024 at 07:59 PM
    il à l'air tellement minable sur de nombreux points que je n'arrive pas à comprendre comment ça peut venir de SE et surtout en 2024....
    brook1 posted the 10/21/2024 at 08:05 PM
    liberty Même quand ça marche ça s'endort (Nier)
    wilhelm posted the 10/21/2024 at 08:29 PM
    Il va clairement bider mais au moins il existe.
