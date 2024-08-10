accueil
khazawi
> blog
Il y a 25 ans...
...débarquait le thème musical de la licence la plus lucrative de l'histoire, un 8 octobre 1999 en France
https://youtu.be/E26KFR68GO4?si=Nl9ag4YEzzESwukL
posted the 10/08/2024 at 04:03 PM by
khazawi
comments (
3
)
kujiraldine
posted
the 10/08/2024 at 04:05 PM
C'est pas 28 ans, ça ?
khazawi
posted
the 10/08/2024 at 04:06 PM
kujiraldine
Au Japon oui, mais en France et en Europe, 25
kujiraldine
posted
the 10/08/2024 at 04:15 PM
Ha ouais! Je ne me souvenais pas que ça avait mis aussi longtemps. J'avais dans l'idée que c'était sorti en Europe en 97, voire 98 maximum.
... paie ton coup vieux.
Bref: joyeux anniversaire français, alors.
