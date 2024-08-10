profile
Il y a 25 ans...
...débarquait le thème musical de la licence la plus lucrative de l'histoire, un 8 octobre 1999 en France

https://youtu.be/E26KFR68GO4?si=Nl9ag4YEzzESwukL
    posted the 10/08/2024 at 04:03 PM by khazawi
    comments (3)
    kujiraldine posted the 10/08/2024 at 04:05 PM
    C'est pas 28 ans, ça ?
    khazawi posted the 10/08/2024 at 04:06 PM
    kujiraldine Au Japon oui, mais en France et en Europe, 25
    kujiraldine posted the 10/08/2024 at 04:15 PM
    Ha ouais! Je ne me souvenais pas que ça avait mis aussi longtemps. J'avais dans l'idée que c'était sorti en Europe en 97, voire 98 maximum.
    ... paie ton coup vieux.
    Bref: joyeux anniversaire français, alors.
