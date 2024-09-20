accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
slyder
,
esets
,
yamy
,
mickurt
name :
Silent Hill 2 Remake
platform :
PC
editor :
Konami
developer :
Bloober Team
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
132
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shinz0
,
toastinambour
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5330
visites since opening :
8599251
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[PS5] Silent Hill 2 remake / Immersion
Date de sortie : 8 Octobre 2025
PS : Le jeu sort aussi sur PC
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
zevoodoo
posted the 09/20/2024 at 08:20 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
zevoodoo
posted
the 09/20/2024 at 08:57 AM
Je ne regarde plus rien depuis des mois pour ne pas me gâcher la découverte.
Mais pour avoir vu un article ça parle des fonctions de la dualsense pour l'immersion (notamment la couleur de la barre lumineuse du pad qui change en fonction d el'état de santé de James)
idd
posted
the 09/20/2024 at 09:27 AM
zevoodoo
pareil
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mais pour avoir vu un article ça parle des fonctions de la dualsense pour l'immersion (notamment la couleur de la barre lumineuse du pad qui change en fonction d el'état de santé de James)