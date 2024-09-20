profile
Silent Hill 2 Remake
4
Likers
name : Silent Hill 2 Remake
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Bloober Team
genre : survival horror
other versions : Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
132
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5330
visites since opening : 8599251
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[PS5] Silent Hill 2 remake / Immersion


Date de sortie : 8 Octobre 2025

PS : Le jeu sort aussi sur PC
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, zevoodoo
    posted the 09/20/2024 at 08:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    zevoodoo posted the 09/20/2024 at 08:57 AM
    Je ne regarde plus rien depuis des mois pour ne pas me gâcher la découverte.
    Mais pour avoir vu un article ça parle des fonctions de la dualsense pour l'immersion (notamment la couleur de la barre lumineuse du pad qui change en fonction d el'état de santé de James)
    idd posted the 09/20/2024 at 09:27 AM
    zevoodoo pareil
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo