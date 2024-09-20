Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
akinen > blog
Zenless Zone Zero - Présentation de Caesar

Bon, à quand un anime sérieusement?


Et puis cet OST :love


Et pour ceux qui aiment la baston, un peu de Qingyi

ZZZ - Présentation de Caesar - https://youtu.be/biuXi_x7-WA?si=U1UuuyrboT41cFa4
    tags : zzz zenlesszonezero ceasar
    posted the 09/20/2024 at 06:17 AM by akinen
    bladagun posted the 09/20/2024 at 06:59 AM
    Franchement un anime irais super bien. à ce jeu c'est clair même en 3d avec les animations des cinématiques ça serais fou
