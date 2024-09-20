accueil
Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
akinen
articles :
977
visites since opening :
1339003
akinen
> blog
Zenless Zone Zero - Présentation de Caesar
Bon, à quand un anime sérieusement?
Et puis cet OST :love
Et pour ceux qui aiment la baston, un peu de Qingyi
ZZZ - Présentation de Caesar
-
https://youtu.be/biuXi_x7-WA?si=U1UuuyrboT41cFa4
zzz
zenlesszonezero
ceasar
posted the 09/20/2024 at 06:17 AM by akinen
akinen
bladagun
the 09/20/2024 at 06:59 AM
Franchement un anime irais super bien. à ce jeu c'est clair même en 3d avec les animations des cinématiques ça serais fou
