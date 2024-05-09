accueil
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
traveller
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
kenrock
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
spartan1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
soulshunt
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
kikibearentongues
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
gamjys
,
opthomas
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
rebellion
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mugimando
,
51love
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
voxen
,
siil
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
gunhedtv
,
walterwhite
,
benji54
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
johnt
,
trichejeux
,
plistter
,
varanime
,
salocin
,
giusnake
,
drockspace
,
suzukube
,
bourbon
,
orichimarugin
,
spawnini
,
xylander
shanks
La PS5 Pro officialisée
Jeux Video
(confirmant le design leak de billbil-kun)
Bah quoi, ça coûte cher un article PS Blog
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
tthierryll
,
minbox
,
roxloud
,
newtechnix
posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:16 PM by
shanks
comments (
10
)
cheynsu
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:18 PM
Le teaser est chouette
tripy73
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:21 PM
Y a vraiment des grands malades qui analysent le moindre élément pour chercher des choses cachées
Chapeau à eux, car au final on voit bien que c'est la PS5 Pro, vu que la classique est visible sur le côté gauche du carré.
masharu
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:21 PM
Alala
.
tthierryll
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:23 PM
Elle a l'air TROP PUISSANTE.
famimax
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:24 PM
Mouais cette com... après ok c'est pas une "nouvelle" console et le design avait déjà été fuité, mais bon ca mérité bien un PlayStation Showcase (ou au moins un State of Play)
link571
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:29 PM
Shanks
Trop tard Julien Chieze la découverte quelques minutes avant toi
bladagun
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:38 PM
J'aurais preferé les trait en mode courbure ça aurait fait griffure
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:38 PM
PS5 adidas
davidsexking
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 07:51 PM
Officialisée c'est un grand mot
Plutôt teasée
tab
posted
the 09/05/2024 at 08:18 PM
clic clic clic clic
citer un membre
Plutôt teasée