La PS5 Pro officialisée
Jeux Video




(confirmant le design leak de billbil-kun)
Bah quoi, ça coûte cher un article PS Blog
    posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:16 PM by shanks
    comments (10)
    cheynsu posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:18 PM
    Le teaser est chouette
    tripy73 posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:21 PM
    Y a vraiment des grands malades qui analysent le moindre élément pour chercher des choses cachées Chapeau à eux, car au final on voit bien que c'est la PS5 Pro, vu que la classique est visible sur le côté gauche du carré.
    masharu posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:21 PM
    Alala .
    tthierryll posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:23 PM
    Elle a l'air TROP PUISSANTE.
    famimax posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:24 PM
    Mouais cette com... après ok c'est pas une "nouvelle" console et le design avait déjà été fuité, mais bon ca mérité bien un PlayStation Showcase (ou au moins un State of Play)
    link571 posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:29 PM
    Shanks Trop tard Julien Chieze la découverte quelques minutes avant toi
    bladagun posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:38 PM
    J'aurais preferé les trait en mode courbure ça aurait fait griffure
    ducknsexe posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:38 PM
    PS5 adidas
    davidsexking posted the 09/05/2024 at 07:51 PM
    Officialisée c'est un grand mot

    Plutôt teasée
    tab posted the 09/05/2024 at 08:18 PM
    clic clic clic clic
