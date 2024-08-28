profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
131
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5303
visites since opening : 8533418
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Warside, c'est moi ou ?
"Toute ressemblance avec une licence ayant existé ou existante serait purement fortuite et ne pourrait être que le fruit d'une pure coïncidence »



Il sort sur tout les supports, même la Switch, comme quoi.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/28/2024 at 03:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/28/2024 at 03:25 PM
    Je suppose qu'ils ont le droit.
    Mais le copier coller sur Advance Wars est flagrant
    sonilka posted the 08/28/2024 at 04:27 PM
    Wargroove s'inspirait aussi beaucoup de AW mais il y avait une patte personnelle. La on a carrément l'impression de voir le jeu de Nintendo.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo