Emio : Famicom Detective Club
name : Emio : Famicom Detective Club
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : Narration
nicolasgourry
131
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Emio / Troisième démo chapitre 3 dispo




►20 août : Prologue - Visage / Chapitre 1 - Légende urbaine
►23 août : Chapitre 2 - Disparition
►28 août : Chapitre 3 - Langage des fleurs

Date de sortie : 29 Aout 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWPWXqQLh6g
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 08/27/2024 at 09:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    ducknsexe posted the 08/27/2024 at 10:06 AM
    Nintendo est généreux il va offrir tout le jeu dans les demo.
    spidergaylord posted the 08/27/2024 at 11:36 AM
    Comment faire pour download les 2 1ers chapitres? J ai regardé hier et il y a qu une seule demo il me semble ( maj à faire peut être ?)
    mibugishiden posted the 08/27/2024 at 11:48 AM
    Ils comptent mettre tout le jeu ? Je vais annuler ma preco a compte la
