Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
profile
totenteufel
9
Likes
Likers
totenteufel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 384
visites since opening : 623460
totenteufel > blog
6 min de gameplay campagne Black ops 6 Gamescom
Mega claque graphique pour un COD.


    tags : gamescom black ops 6
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    junaldinho
    posted the 08/20/2024 at 06:15 PM by totenteufel
    comments (1)
    kinectical posted the 08/20/2024 at 06:22 PM
    Ah non les black ops ont toujours été une valeur sûre et son Zombie va être une bombe
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo