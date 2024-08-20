accueil
articles :
259
259
visites since opening :
399448
lion93
> blog
Une légende s'en va: Atsuko Tanaka est décédé
Rip à une seiyuu extraordinaire, Elle a doublé des personnages comme Ultimecia (ff), Kaine (nier) coté JV et surtout Motoko Kusanagi dans Ghost in the Shell.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
gankutsuou
,
squall06
posted the 08/20/2024 at 12:12 PM by
lion93
lion93
comments (
3
)
3
)
bladagun
posted
the 08/20/2024 at 12:15 PM
Dommage
squall06
posted
the 08/20/2024 at 12:19 PM
Requiescat in pace
wickette
posted
the 08/20/2024 at 12:20 PM
RIP
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo