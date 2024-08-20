ajouter un titre
Une légende s'en va: Atsuko Tanaka est décédé


Rip à une seiyuu extraordinaire, Elle a doublé des personnages comme Ultimecia (ff), Kaine (nier) coté JV et surtout Motoko Kusanagi dans Ghost in the Shell.
    posted the 08/20/2024 at 12:12 PM by lion93
    comments (3)
    bladagun posted the 08/20/2024 at 12:15 PM
    Dommage
    squall06 posted the 08/20/2024 at 12:19 PM
    Requiescat in pace
    wickette posted the 08/20/2024 at 12:20 PM
    RIP
