negan
negan
Kong : Survivor Instinct annoncé pour PS5, Xbox Series et PC
J'adore il a un coté Deadlight
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
ducknsexe
,
skuldleif
posted the 08/19/2024 at 06:52 PM by
negan
comments (
8
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 06:55 PM
il sort d'ou celui là
negan
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 07:00 PM
ducknsexe
De nulle part
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 07:05 PM
negan
j aime beaucoup cette approche façon Deadlight
Shanks
place le roi Kong dans le home
jenicris
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 07:16 PM
Celui sur PS2/Xbox/GameCube était sympa de mémoire.
Ça serait cool que celui ci le soit aussi.
adamjensen
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 07:17 PM
Plutôt bof, mais au moins ca a pas l'air à chier.
kenjushi
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 07:36 PM
Ca sort de nulle part, ça n'a certainement pas de grosses prétentions ni de gros budget, mais de ce qui ai montré j'aime bien. A voir un peu plus en détail ainsi que le prix (et éventuellement une sortie boite) mais ça peu être une bonne surprise
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 07:51 PM
mdr je trouve ça génial
idd
posted
the 08/19/2024 at 09:08 PM
c'est un leak de la gamescon ?
Enfin je veux dire une BA mise en ligne trop tot ?
