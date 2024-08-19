profile
negan
55
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 8
visites since opening : 1305974
negan > blog
Kong : Survivor Instinct annoncé pour PS5, Xbox Series et PC




J'adore il a un coté Deadlight
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, ducknsexe, skuldleif
    posted the 08/19/2024 at 06:52 PM by negan
    comments (8)
    ducknsexe posted the 08/19/2024 at 06:55 PM
    il sort d'ou celui là
    negan posted the 08/19/2024 at 07:00 PM
    ducknsexe De nulle part
    ducknsexe posted the 08/19/2024 at 07:05 PM
    negan j aime beaucoup cette approche façon Deadlight

    Shanks place le roi Kong dans le home
    jenicris posted the 08/19/2024 at 07:16 PM
    Celui sur PS2/Xbox/GameCube était sympa de mémoire.
    Ça serait cool que celui ci le soit aussi.
    adamjensen posted the 08/19/2024 at 07:17 PM
    Plutôt bof, mais au moins ca a pas l'air à chier.
    kenjushi posted the 08/19/2024 at 07:36 PM
    Ca sort de nulle part, ça n'a certainement pas de grosses prétentions ni de gros budget, mais de ce qui ai montré j'aime bien. A voir un peu plus en détail ainsi que le prix (et éventuellement une sortie boite) mais ça peu être une bonne surprise
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/19/2024 at 07:51 PM
    mdr je trouve ça génial
    idd posted the 08/19/2024 at 09:08 PM
    c'est un leak de la gamescon ?
    Enfin je veux dire une BA mise en ligne trop tot ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo