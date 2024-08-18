profile
Les musiques de Boss les plus incroyables de l'histoire du JV ?
VideoGames Soundtracks


Une chose à dire... merci le japon !

Vous avez des soundtracks à faire découvrir et qui arrivent au niveau de celles-ci ?



















    posted the 08/18/2024 at 10:23 AM by sora78
    comments (7)
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/18/2024 at 10:36 AM
    Et de loin

    https://youtu.be/8SdyEun_Pls?feature=shared
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/18/2024 at 10:40 AM
    M.Bison SF2 sur SNES

    Devil Tekken 2

    Sephiroth FF7 original

    ouroboros4 oui grandiose
    zekk posted the 08/18/2024 at 10:46 AM
    Bonne liste

    ouroboros4 Effectivement elle est top
    marchand2sable posted the 08/18/2024 at 10:51 AM
    Kéké métal mais j'assume :

    -Devil May Cry 1, 3 et 5
    -Metal Gear Rising
    -Sonic Frontiers
    tylercross posted the 08/18/2024 at 11:02 AM
    Returnal hyperion ... Incroyable ce biome 4 avec la mise en scène centrée sur la musique.
    forte posted the 08/18/2024 at 11:04 AM
    De mémoire je te dirai le combat contre Magus de Chrono Trigger, Le dernier boss de FFVIII, la zic des boss de Streets Of Rage étant gosse, la claque, et le tout dernier stage de Sonic 3 & Knuckles, DoomDay Zone (Live & Learn de SA2 envoyait aussi) Après pour le reste ouais vous en avez sorti, mais franchement y'en a trop
    korou posted the 08/18/2024 at 11:32 AM
    tylercross je viens juste de terminer le jeu et je pensais justement à cette musique

    Incroyable ce passage. Surtout quand on monte jusqu’au boss et que la musique s’intensifie.
