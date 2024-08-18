accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Never Stop Believe
profile
279
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
xrkmx
,
freematt
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
gamjys
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
,
xylander
,
johnlaff
,
almightybhunivelze
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
supasaiyajin
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
parazyt6425
,
opthomas
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
gattsuborne
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
fanlink1
,
mugimando
,
edgar
,
biboufett
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
,
yanssou
,
rayzorx09
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
sauronsg
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
biboys
,
sheena78
,
gief
,
misterpixel
,
iglooo
,
awamy02
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
anakaris
,
lyuchiwa10
,
triku
,
receiversms
,
ravyxxs
,
giusnake
,
tsunmida
,
orichimarugin
,
supatony
,
slad
,
kabuki
,
667callofduty776
,
almightybhunivelze
,
kratoszeus
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1078
visites since opening :
2305002
sora78
> blog
all
Art Visuels
Exclusivités Playstation
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
Tests / Mode Photo
Kingdom Hearts
Pro
VideoGames Soundtracks
Les musiques de Boss les plus incroyables de l'histoire du JV ?
VideoGames Soundtracks
Une chose à dire... merci le japon !
Vous avez des soundtracks à faire découvrir et qui arrivent au niveau de celles-ci ?
/
-
0
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/18/2024 at 10:23 AM by
sora78
comments (
7
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 08/18/2024 at 10:36 AM
Et de loin
https://youtu.be/8SdyEun_Pls?feature=shared
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 08/18/2024 at 10:40 AM
M.Bison SF2 sur SNES
Devil Tekken 2
Sephiroth FF7 original
ouroboros4
oui grandiose
zekk
posted
the 08/18/2024 at 10:46 AM
Bonne liste
ouroboros4
Effectivement elle est top
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/18/2024 at 10:51 AM
Kéké métal mais j'assume :
-Devil May Cry 1, 3 et 5
-Metal Gear Rising
-Sonic Frontiers
tylercross
posted
the 08/18/2024 at 11:02 AM
Returnal hyperion ... Incroyable ce biome 4 avec la mise en scène centrée sur la musique.
forte
posted
the 08/18/2024 at 11:04 AM
De mémoire je te dirai le combat contre Magus de Chrono Trigger, Le dernier boss de FFVIII, la zic des boss de Streets Of Rage étant gosse, la claque, et le tout dernier stage de Sonic 3 & Knuckles, DoomDay Zone (Live & Learn de SA2 envoyait aussi) Après pour le reste ouais vous en avez sorti, mais franchement y'en a trop
korou
posted
the 08/18/2024 at 11:32 AM
tylercross
je viens juste de terminer le jeu et je pensais justement à cette musique
Incroyable ce passage. Surtout quand on monte jusqu’au boss et que la musique s’intensifie.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
https://youtu.be/8SdyEun_Pls?feature=shared
Devil Tekken 2
Sephiroth FF7 original
ouroboros4 oui grandiose
ouroboros4 Effectivement elle est top
-Devil May Cry 1, 3 et 5
-Metal Gear Rising
-Sonic Frontiers
Incroyable ce passage. Surtout quand on monte jusqu’au boss et que la musique s’intensifie.