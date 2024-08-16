profile
fdestroyer
13
fdestroyer
fdestroyer > blog
CRT Hunt 13 : Du bon Trinitron
Hello la commu!

Nouvelle trouvaille de mon côté avec un gros coup de bol : une Trinitron en plus!

    tags :
    initmaster
    posted the 08/16/2024 at 04:15 PM by fdestroyer
    comments (1)
    defcon5 posted the 08/16/2024 at 04:17 PM
    Belle prise, petit veinard !!
