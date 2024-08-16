accueil
fdestroyer
blog
CRT Hunt 13 : Du bon Trinitron
Hello la commu!
Nouvelle trouvaille de mon côté avec un gros coup de bol : une Trinitron en plus!
1
Like
Who likes this ?
initmaster
posted the 08/16/2024 at 04:15 PM by fdestroyer
fdestroyer
comments (1)
1
)
defcon5
posted
the 08/16/2024 at 04:17 PM
Belle prise, petit veinard !!
