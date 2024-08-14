profile
negan > blog
Forza Horizon 5 sur PlayStation 5 la semaine prochaine


Article a l'arrache mais c'est sur a 99%
    tripy73, skuldleif
    posted the 08/14/2024 at 11:23 PM by negan
    comments (7)
    guiguif posted the 08/14/2024 at 11:26 PM
    ah ok ça doit etre ça skuldleif

    negan qui attaque avant que l'article soit fait par un pro S
    negan posted the 08/14/2024 at 11:27 PM
    guiguif Pour le coup c'est pas l'idee ( pour une fois xD)
    skuldleif posted the 08/14/2024 at 11:27 PM
    lets go!
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/14/2024 at 11:51 PM
    Ah ouais chaud si c'est ça.
    tripy73 posted the 08/14/2024 at 11:54 PM
    Ils ont raison d'en profiter tant qu'ils ont les droits pour utiliser les marques, en tout cas curieux de voir l'accueil qu'il aura sur PS5 où il n'y a pas beaucoup de jeux du genre.
    neptonic posted the 08/15/2024 at 12:32 AM
    C’est vraiment la fin plus aucune limite
    burningcrimson posted the 08/15/2024 at 12:35 AM
    Ha ouais
