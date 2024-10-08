Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
mugimando > blog
all
Project Mugen tout savoir !
J'espère que le jeu sera présenté à la gamescom du mercredi 21 août 2024 au dimanche 25 août 2024

    posted the 08/10/2024 at 05:22 PM by mugimando
    comments (4)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 08/10/2024 at 05:23 PM
    J'en ai RIEN a cirer.
    mugimando posted the 08/10/2024 at 05:24 PM
    darkxehanort94 au moins c'est dit !
    ouken posted the 08/10/2024 at 08:10 PM
    Putain encore un clone d'un clone ....
    5120x2880 posted the 08/10/2024 at 09:13 PM
    Ouken Seulement au niveau de la DA qui fait très ZZZ, pour le reste ça n'a rien à voir avec ce qui existe déjà.
