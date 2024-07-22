profile
suzukube
121
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3316
visites since opening : 6190236
suzukube > blog
all
Xbox : Une nouvelle manette Wolverine présentée

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/wolverine-met-au-defi-deadpool-avec-une-manette-xbox-audacieuse/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/22/2024 at 01:56 PM by suzukube
    comments (7)
    ouroboros4 posted the 07/22/2024 at 02:16 PM
    5120x2880 posted the 07/22/2024 at 02:45 PM
    C'est la manette GameSir T4 Kaleid qui me fait de l'œil en ce moment, c'est le prix des manettes consoles mais les boutons sont mécaniques et les sticks utilisent l'effet hall, mode turbo, raccourcis sur les palettes etc.
    mazeofgalious posted the 07/22/2024 at 02:46 PM
    peut entrer au musée du mauvais goût celle-là
    gasmok2 posted the 07/22/2024 at 02:47 PM
    ouroboros4
    C'est pour un concours, il y a aussi la version Deadpool
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/22/2024 at 03:15 PM
    Non mais la faut arrêter, c'est bon quoi Autant Deadpool ça passe vu que c'est un gentil abruti mais Logan ?!!
    kikoo31 posted the 07/22/2024 at 03:31 PM
    Ou est ce qu'on branche le fil pour recharger la manette déjà ???
    l3andr3 posted the 07/22/2024 at 03:41 PM
    kikoo31 en haut bien essayé
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo