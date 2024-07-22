Un Vidéo-Maker parmi tant d'autres. :)
Tekken 8
5
name : Tekken 8
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
jackofblade701
11
jackofblade701
jackofblade701 > blog
The Return Of Heihachi MISHIMA !!!! Tekken 8
Walkthrough
Il n'est pas mort lui ?

Et non !!

Youtube - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHaBsZ4Pl74
    tags : jackof701 tekken 8 heihachi mishima
    posted the 07/22/2024 at 09:13 AM by jackofblade701
    comments (3)
    victornewman posted the 07/22/2024 at 09:19 AM
    enlève le "s" de https .
    jackofblade701 posted the 07/22/2024 at 09:20 AM
    Fait ! J'ai oublié ce détail !

    Merci.
    thelastone posted the 07/22/2024 at 12:01 PM
    C'était gros comme une maison,par contre le reinclure dans l'histoire c'est vraiment pas ouf
