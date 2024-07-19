profile
Bandai Namco Games
54
Likers
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
129
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5249
visites since opening : 8403669
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Switch] Ace Combat 7 / Digital Foundry


Portable 540p (Interface 720p) et Salon 720p / 30FPS (très stable)
Le jeu se rapproche de la version XOne avec des ajustements pour le faire tourner sur Switch
Un portage réussi.


NintendoEverything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WznKKwSBeHc
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/19/2024 at 03:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo