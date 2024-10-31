profile
[PS5/PS4/Switch] Moss annonce un nouveau Raiden (Nova)


Genre : twin-stick shooter
Prévu sur PS5/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 31 Octobre 2024 (Japon)


Site Officiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Q4VBU6JPYU&t=100s
    posted the 07/11/2024 at 11:40 AM by nicolasgourry
