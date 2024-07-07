profile
Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
name : Hunter x Hunter : Nen x Impact
platform : PC
editor : Bushiroad Games
developer : 8ing
genre : combat
other versions : Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact : Kuroro Lucifer jouable
Nouveau personnage jouable devoilé pour Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact.

    posted the 07/07/2024 at 09:26 AM by guiguif
    mugimando posted the 07/07/2024 at 11:36 AM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1y3UtJ8U80&ab_channel=WCB Uvo...
    thelastone posted the 07/07/2024 at 11:48 AM
    Ça me plie les indoor fish en plein air c'était vraiment le pire pouvoir a lui donner (fallait peut être prendre ses pouvoirs contre hisoka )
