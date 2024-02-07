profile
Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess
name : Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
Ce jeu est incroyable.
Laissez-lui sa chance, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess est bien plus prenant qu'il en a l'air... Rendez-vous le 19 juillet 2024 day one dans le Xbox Game Pass sans frais supplémentaires.

    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 07/02/2024 at 05:15 AM
    hâte de trouver le temps pour tester
    ippoyabuki posted the 07/02/2024 at 07:15 AM
    Va falloir qu'ils refassent la bande annonce car ca m'a pas du tout donné envie
    alexkidd posted the 07/02/2024 at 07:26 AM
    Intéressant
    piratees posted the 07/02/2024 at 07:45 AM
    bof pas cam
