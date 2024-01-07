profile
Forza Horizon 4
name : Forza Horizon 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
suzukube
Microsoft m'a offert Forza Horizon 4
    posted the 07/01/2024 at 07:51 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    vyse posted the 07/01/2024 at 08:05 PM
    c bien.
    suzukube posted the 07/01/2024 at 08:37 PM
    vyse merci.
    madd posted the 07/01/2024 at 09:11 PM
    Donc il faut juste le faire sur le gamepass et on a un code gratos ?
    grievous32 posted the 07/01/2024 at 09:12 PM
    Madd c'est parce qu'il a acheté des DLCs qu'ils l'offrent
    madd posted the 07/01/2024 at 09:14 PM
    grievous32 ah oui j’avais pas vu. Dommage
