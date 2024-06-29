profile
negan > blog
Quelqu'un a reçu son code Forza Horizon 4 ?
Xbox a commencer les distributions de code pour FH4. ( pour les gens ayant acheter au moins un DLC ).

Quelqu'un a reçu ? rien de mon côté pour l'instant.
    posted the 06/29/2024 at 10:08 AM by negan
    comments (9)
    zboubi480 posted the 06/29/2024 at 10:17 AM
    Oui ce matin
    calishnikov posted the 06/29/2024 at 10:35 AM
    toujours rien ici
    bigb0ss posted the 06/29/2024 at 10:39 AM
    Oui vers 1h du mat perso
    liberty posted the 06/29/2024 at 10:53 AM
    Negan si j'achète un dlc du 4 il offre le jeux ?
    saram posted the 06/29/2024 at 10:56 AM
    Pour voir le jeu + les deux DLC c'est la version à 99€ c'est ça ? Vivement le 14 juillet que ce soit soldé, j'espère à bon prix...
    negan posted the 06/29/2024 at 11:15 AM
    liberty Fallait le faire avant je crois, mais il va avoir big promotion ce mois ci

    saram Oui attend la promotion
    liberty posted the 06/29/2024 at 11:18 AM
    negan ok merci
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/29/2024 at 11:53 AM
    rien encore
    squall06 posted the 06/29/2024 at 12:26 PM
    C'est reçu ce matin
