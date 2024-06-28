Les secteurs d'activité à l'international de Kadokawa Corporation

La société mère de FromSoftware et de Spike Chunsoft, entre autres, a été piratée par des hackers il y a quelques jours. Une rançon a déjà été demandée, les criminels menaçant de mettre en ligne la totalité des informations récupérées et qui concernent potentiellement tous les secteurs d'activité de Kadokawa ainsi que des informations sur les utilisateurs utilisant leurs services.* Publication de jeux vidéo, animés, mangas, livres et magazines.* Merchandising et vente de produits dérivés en tout genre.* Éducation et formation avec des écoles spécialisées dans les arts, la culture et les médias.* Organisation et gestion d'événements, de conventions et de spectacles.Si la rançon n'est pas payée, toutes les informations concernées seront dévoilées le 1er juillet 2024... dans 3 jours, ce qui pourrait être catastophique pour les différents projets en préparation de Kadokawa ainsi que pour leurs objectifs de communication et de création de ces prochaines années.Le message des criminels du group Black Suit :