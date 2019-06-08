profile
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
obi69
obi69
Je démarre shadow of the Erdtree


Pas touché à un souls depuis 1 an et demi...je sens que ça va piquer !
    posted the 06/23/2024 at 07:42 PM by obi69
