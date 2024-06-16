profile
Aid Mubarak


Je vous souhaite à toutes et à tous une bonne fête de l'Aïd, que ces moments soient dans la joie, la santé et le partage.

Taqabal Allah mina wa minkoum !
    posted the 06/16/2024 at 12:36 PM by yanssou
    comments (14)
    zoske posted the 06/16/2024 at 12:41 PM
    Bonne fête à toi!
    onimusha posted the 06/16/2024 at 12:47 PM
    Eid mubarak
    alnohb posted the 06/16/2024 at 12:57 PM
    Aid mubarak a tous
    sion posted the 06/16/2024 at 12:59 PM
    Merci Aid Mubarak à toi et tes proche ainsi qu'a tout le monde.
    liberty posted the 06/16/2024 at 01:06 PM
    :Bonne Fête à vous les Musulmans
    midomashakil posted the 06/16/2024 at 01:16 PM
    merci et bonne fête a mes frère
    et soyez la bienvenu ^^
    thelegendpingas posted the 06/16/2024 at 01:22 PM
    Kol 3am oua antoum bi kheir ! Bonnes fêtes !
    momotaros posted the 06/16/2024 at 02:16 PM
    Salam ahleykoum, aidek moubarak, takabal Allah mina wa minkoum.

    Passez une bonne fête en famille
    amario posted the 06/16/2024 at 02:20 PM
    Bonne fete
    kleoo posted the 06/16/2024 at 02:23 PM
    Bonnes fêtes à tous
    testament posted the 06/16/2024 at 02:54 PM
    marcelpatulacci posted the 06/16/2024 at 03:24 PM
    Eid Mabruk la famille
    yanssou posted the 06/16/2024 at 04:00 PM
    Merci à vous aussi
    marchand2sable posted the 06/16/2024 at 04:12 PM
    Aïd Mubarak la team gamekyo
