Elden Ring
25
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Je veux cet addon pour Elden Ring !


Aux armes gauchistes ! C'est du génie !

Je suis mdr
    posted the 06/13/2024 at 12:12 PM by obi69
    comments (8)
    liberty posted the 06/13/2024 at 12:32 PM
    MDR Génial !
    liberty posted the 06/13/2024 at 12:33 PM
    T'as aussi Gégé dans RDR 2:


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WISkE35qrI
    shinz0 posted the 06/13/2024 at 12:47 PM
    liberty la scène où ils sont bourrés une de mes scènes préférées
    malroth posted the 06/13/2024 at 01:03 PM
    51love posted the 06/13/2024 at 01:19 PM
    Le Erdtree c'est moi!!!!!
    liberty posted the 06/13/2024 at 01:33 PM
    shinz0 Le jeu m'avait tué a ce moment là

    J'arrivais plus à jouer tellement j'étais MDR
    shinz0 posted the 06/13/2024 at 01:36 PM
    liberty pareil j'ai eu un fou rire
    sussudio posted the 06/13/2024 at 01:48 PM
    Prépare toi à partager tes richesses
