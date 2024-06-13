accueil
name :
Elden Ring
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
Coop & PVP
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Je veux cet addon pour Elden Ring !
Aux armes gauchistes ! C'est du génie !
Je suis mdr
posted the 06/13/2024 at 12:12 PM by
obi69
comments (
8
)
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 12:32 PM
MDR Génial !
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 12:33 PM
T'as aussi Gégé dans RDR 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WISkE35qrI
shinz0
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 12:47 PM
liberty
la scène où ils sont bourrés une de mes scènes préférées
malroth
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 01:03 PM
51love
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 01:19 PM
Le Erdtree c'est moi!!!!!
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 01:33 PM
shinz0
Le jeu m'avait tué a ce moment là
J'arrivais plus à jouer tellement j'étais MDR
shinz0
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 01:36 PM
liberty
pareil j'ai eu un fou rire
sussudio
posted
the 06/13/2024 at 01:48 PM
Prépare toi à partager tes richesses
