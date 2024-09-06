profile
Conf XBOX: les new annonces confirmées sur PS5
Voilà pour plus de précisions















    posted the 06/09/2024 at 06:33 PM by beppop
    comments (12)
    cort posted the 06/09/2024 at 06:37 PM
    Enlève le s de https
    beppop posted the 06/09/2024 at 06:38 PM
    cort Merci
    naoshige11 posted the 06/09/2024 at 06:40 PM
    PC/PS5 best combo ever.
    kroseur posted the 06/09/2024 at 06:48 PM
    MGS DELTA sortira sur ps5 aussi
    rider288 posted the 06/09/2024 at 06:53 PM
    Manque MGS
    bennj posted the 06/09/2024 at 06:56 PM
    naoshige11 si t'es pas quelqu'un de pressé tu peux même maintenant retirer la PS5 de l'équation
    beppop posted the 06/09/2024 at 07:02 PM
    rider288
    kratoszeus posted the 06/09/2024 at 07:11 PM
    80% de jeux multi et les Xbox sont contents
    bennj posted the 06/09/2024 at 07:16 PM
    kratoszeus t'es pas bon en maths toi...
    playstation2008 posted the 06/09/2024 at 07:16 PM
    Life is Strange
    ouken posted the 06/09/2024 at 08:03 PM
    Les joueurs vont ce régaler !!!
    idd posted the 06/09/2024 at 08:13 PM
    on rentre dans une periode 2024-2025 de fou quand même
