profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6172
visites since opening : 10341796
guiguif > blog
all
Prisma: Nouveau RPG annoncé par les créateurs de Cris Tales
Les createurs de Cris Tale annoncent Prisma, leur nouveau RPG au tour par tour. Un Kickstarter est prévu.


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2024 at 07:01 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    nyght posted the 06/08/2024 at 07:15 PM
    il devient quoi le jeu style wilds arms par les anciens de studio japan et celui des anciens de shadow hearts?
    zekk posted the 06/08/2024 at 07:45 PM
    nyght toujours en dev, ils donnent souvent des news aux Backer
    nyght posted the 06/08/2024 at 08:37 PM
    zekk
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo