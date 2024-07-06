profile
Phantom Blade Zero
name : Phantom Blade Zero
platform : Playstation 5
editor : S-Games
developer : S-Games
genre : action
other versions : PC -
guiguif
guiguif
Phantom Blade Zero: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Phantom Blade Zero qui sera jouable a divers evenements dans les mois qui viennent.

    tripy73, shao
    posted the 06/07/2024 at 10:57 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    neptonic posted the 06/07/2024 at 11:03 PM
    Wow les animations des combats
    shao posted the 06/07/2024 at 11:04 PM
    Ce jeu!
    volran posted the 06/07/2024 at 11:08 PM
    L'attente de ce jeu va être difficile
