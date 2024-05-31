profile
negan
negan
negan > blog
Belle offre chez Auchan : deux flop pour le prix d'un


pour les intéressées
    posted the 05/31/2024 at 06:43 PM by negan
    comments (3)
    neokiller posted the 05/31/2024 at 07:01 PM
    LOL
    c'est encore trop cher
    keiku posted the 05/31/2024 at 07:02 PM
    ouais c'est encore 60 euro trop cher
    shanks posted the 05/31/2024 at 07:03 PM
    Les mecs, ils mettent des F majuscules en fonction de l'envie
